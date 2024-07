Kumpulainen will spend the next two seasons on loan with the Lahden Pelicans in Finland.

Kumpulainen spent last year playing for OHL Oshawa for which he racked up 28 goals and 28 assists in 58 contests. Selected by the Wild with the 53rd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old center shouldn't be expected to make his NHL debut until the 2026-27 season, though he could certainly be recalled from his loan stay prior to its two-year expiration.