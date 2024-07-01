Johnson (concussion) signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Monday.
Johnson had two goals, five points, 40 PIM and 109 hits in 42 contests with Chicago in 2023-24. Provided he's healthy, the 25-year-old should be in the mix for a bottom-six spot with Minnesota out of training camp.
