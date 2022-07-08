Lorenz was selected 56th overall by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Lorenz is fresh off a season (38 goals, 85 points in 60 games) in which he was named Rookie of Year in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), a league best known in recent memory for producing star Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He finished fourth in the league in scoring, and was the highest-scoring player that didn't play for the Brooks Bandits, which is oddly enough Makar's former club. Lorenz -- a University of Denver commit -- is a big-bodied (6-foot-2), two-way center who has shown the ability to impact a game in a variety of ways. He has an above-average shot and is willing to go to the difficult areas of the ice to make a play. We should get a bit better read on Lorenz's future potential after a full season of collegiate hockey starting this fall.