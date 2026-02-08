Lorenz scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Denver's 4-1 win over Colorado College on Saturday.

Lorenz has surpassed his 20-point total from 44 games last season. He's now sitting at 11 goals and 11 helpers through 31 appearances, giving him a chance to take a run at his 30-point campaign from 2023-24, which is his best in the NCAA. The senior forward looks set to end the season strong, which could earn him a contract with the Wild after his collegiate campaign is over.