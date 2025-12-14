Lorenz logged two assists in the University of Denver's 4-3 loss to St. Cloud State University on Saturday.

Through 19 contests this season, Lorenz has earned 15 points over 19 appearances. That puts him on track for a career-best year, and it's a bounce-back campaign after he was limited to 20 points in 44 outings in 2024-25. The Wild prospect is in his final year of NCAA eligibility, and his signing rights with Minnesota will expire Aug. 15, 2026 if the club doesn't sign him to an entry-level deal.