Heidt was selected 64th overall by the Wild in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft behind only Connor Bedard, Heidt was a candidate to go late in Round 1. He is deadly in open space and a massive threat with the man advantage. The concerns regarding Heidt are middling foot speed and a lack of size. Heidt would appear to be up against it to carve out an NHL career as a depth/energy player, so it's imperative he put up points at the next level. Heidt's ceiling is high and he's certainly a worthwhile gamble with the final pick of Round 2, but's he far from a lock to make it for the Wild.