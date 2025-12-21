Mercer posted a 26-save shutout in AHL Iowa's 1-0 shootout win over Chicago on Saturday.

Mercer made his AHL debut Saturday, and it went about as well as it could, aside from his Iowa teammates waiting until the shootout to give him help. The 21-year-old had gone 6-9-0 with a 3.23 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 17 games with ECHL Iowa prior to Saturday, but he's with the AHL club to provide extra depth in goal. He signed his entry-level deal back in April, but it will be a while before he contends for NHL minutes, given the strength of Minnesota's tandem with the big club.