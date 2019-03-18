Wild's Ryan Donato: Chips in with pair of helpers

Donato assisted on both Wild goals but it wasn't enough Sunday, as Minnesota lost to the Islanders 3-2 in overtime.

Despite losing, Donato logged 4:53 of ice time on the power-play, a season high. He rewarded his team with a pair of power-play assists. Consecutive two-point outings have the Wild winger up to 13 points in 13 games with his new team, and for the season, Donato has 22 points in 47 appearances.