Wild's Ryan Donato: Dealt to Minnesota

Pending an official trade call, the Bruins will send Donato and a fifth-round pick to the Wild in exchange for Charlie Coyle on Wednesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Donato hasn't put up eye-popping numbers during his first two NHL campaigns, notching 11 goals and 18 points in 46 appearances, but he still has a ton of potential as a former second-round pick. The 22-year-old pivot is currently with the Bruins' AHL affiliate, but he'll likely report to the Wild once his trade has been finalized, and could slot into a top-six role for Minnesota as soon as Saturday against St. Louis.