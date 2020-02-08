Play

Wild's Ryan Donato: Deposits 10th goal

Donato netted a goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Donato tied the game at two with his second-period tally. The 23-year-old has four points and 10 shots in his last five contests, but his playing time has been inconsistent lately. He's at 10 goals, 17 points, 75 shots and 32 hits in 48 games.

