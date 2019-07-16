Wild's Ryan Donato: Earns two-year deal

Donato signed a two-year, $3.8 million contract with the Wild on Tuesday.

After making the move from Boston to Minnesota at the deadline, Donato notched four goals, 12 helpers and 64 shots while averaging 15:33 of ice time. The 22-year-old's increased role with his new team should see him continue to be productive heading into 2019-20. The winger should be capable of pushing for the 30-point mark and could see some time in the top six.