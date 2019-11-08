Play

Wild's Ryan Donato: Finds scoresheet in loss

Donato scored a goal and dished two hits in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Sharks.

The goal was Donato's first of the year in his 14th game. With three points in 2019-20, it's been disappointing early on for the 23-year-old. He had 25 points in 56 games between the Bruins and Wild last season, so expectations for his production have not been met at this stage of the year.

