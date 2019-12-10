Wild's Ryan Donato: Finds scoresheet Saturday

Donato lit the lamp and had five shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Carolina.

After potting just three points through his first 21 games, Donato has exploded for three goals and four points his next six. The Boston native has gotten out of coach Bruce Boudreau's doghouse a bit, seeing time centering the team's second line with Mikko Koivu (lower body) sidelined. With Koivu expected to miss at least the next three games, Donato has a phenomenal opportunity to continue his scoring pace and establish himself in a larger role for the rest of the season.