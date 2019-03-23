Wild's Ryan Donato: Fuels offense in win over Caps
Donato notched two assists in Friday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.
He also chipped in three shots, a hit, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. Donato has been a feast-or-famine fantasy asset lately, recording four two-point performances and six goose eggs in the last 10 games, and the second-year forward now has an impressive four goals and 15 points in 15 games since joining the Wild and settling into a top-six role.
