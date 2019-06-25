Wild's Ryan Donato: Handed qualifying offer

The Wild has extended Donato a qualifying offer, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Donato was one of Minnesota's best players after joining the team via a trade in late February, picking up four goals and 16 points in 22 games while averaging 15:32 of ice time per contest. The 23-year-old American should be ready to take on a full-time, top-six role next season.

