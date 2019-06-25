Wild's Ryan Donato: Handed qualifying offer
The Wild has extended Donato a qualifying offer, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Donato was one of Minnesota's best players after joining the team via a trade in late February, picking up four goals and 16 points in 22 games while averaging 15:32 of ice time per contest. The 23-year-old American should be ready to take on a full-time, top-six role next season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...