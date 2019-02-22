Wild's Ryan Donato: Instant impact with new team

Donato dished out two helpers -- one on the power play -- in his Wild debut Thursday. His new team beat the Rangers, 4-1.

Donato wasted no time ingratiating himself to his new club's fan base, helping the Wild notch just their second win in the past 11 games with this multi-point effort. What's even more encouraging for the trade acquisition from Boston is his immediate insertion onto the top power-play unit -- his 1:07 of ice time with the extra man tied for the team lead. Donato was having trouble carving out a meaningful role with the Bruins, but the 2014 second-rounder should get more opportunities to shine in Minnesota and could be worth a speculative pickup based on his successful debut.