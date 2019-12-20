Wild's Ryan Donato: Lights lamp in crazy win
Donato scored a goal in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.
Donato's tally early in the second period tied the score at one, but the forward didn't factor into any of the later scoring chaos. The 23-year-old has done well in a limited role, with four goals and a helper through nine December games. He's at 11 points, 52 shots on goal and 25 hits through 33 appearances this season.
