Wild's Ryan Donato: Makes the most of limited ice time

Donato registered a goal and an assist with three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Columbus.

Donato scored his 12th goal of the year in the final minute of the first period to put the Wild up 2-1. He also assisted on a Mikko Koivu goal in the second that extended Minnesota's lead to 4-1. Donato's two-point night came despite logging a team-low 10:37 of ice time. He's got 20 points in 55 games in a depth role for the Wild.