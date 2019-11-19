Wild's Ryan Donato: Non-existant start to season

Donato has just one goal and three points while averaging 10:03 of average ice time through the first 20 games this campaign.

Unfortunately for Donato, he hasn't quite gotten out of coach Bruce Boudreau's doghouse this season, almost exclusively glued to a bottom-six role. Things looked up last season when he was traded for Charlie Coyle from Boston, but with general manager Paul Fenton relieved of his duties, Donato could be expendable for new general manager Bill Guerin. At any rate, Donato doesn't appear to have much value from a fantasy perspective, but could see a boost to his stock should be be dished elsewhere.