Wild's Ryan Donato: Officially with Wild

Donato is officially a member of the Wild after his trade from the Bruins on Wednesday.

Donato and a conditional fifth-round draft pick were swapped for versatile power forward Charlie Coyle. The former averaged 0.75 points per game as a first-year Bruin, but his rate of offensive production has sunk all the way to a 0.26 PPG mark this season since the B's slashed his workload by over two minutes per game. While it may take some time for Donato to get settled outside of his home state, the Wild are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs, and that might lead to the 22-year-old getting a decent amount of playing time down the stretch.