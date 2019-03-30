Wild's Ryan Donato: Picks apple in win

Donato registered an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

He's cooled a bit since beginning his Wild career with a five-game point streak after a trade from Bruins in February, but he still has four goals and 12 helpers in 18 games since the swap. Donato doesn't have much physicality, with only 24 hits and 19 blocked shots in 52 appearances this year, but the point production may make him worth a stash in dynasty leagues using basic scoring categories.