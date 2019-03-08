Wild's Ryan Donato: Picks two apples in win

Donato recorded two assists and a plus-two rating over 13:38 of ice time and 2:53 of power-play ice time in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Lightning.

Donato's first assist of the night came on a shot redirected by Jason Zucker off the crossbar and down into the net. The Massachusetts native earned another assist when his shot on a wide open net was blocked in front by a Lightning defenseman. The puck went straight up in the air and Zucker was able to bat it down into the net for his second goal of the night. Since being traded from Boston to Minnesota, Donato has scored nine points (two goals, seven assists) over eight games while averaging 15:41 of ice time and 2:03 of power-play ice time per game.