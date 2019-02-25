Wild's Ryan Donato: Plays OT hero versus St. Louis
Donato scored in overtime to give Minnesota a 2-1 win over the Blues on Sunday.
Since being traded from Boston to the Wild, Donato has a goal and four points in three games, serving as proof that the 22-year-old is enjoying his new digs. He's definitely a player to continue watching as the season enters its latter stages. Sunday's goal was Donato's first game-winner of 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...