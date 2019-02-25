Wild's Ryan Donato: Plays OT hero versus St. Louis

Donato scored in overtime to give Minnesota a 2-1 win over the Blues on Sunday.

Since being traded from Boston to the Wild, Donato has a goal and four points in three games, serving as proof that the 22-year-old is enjoying his new digs. He's definitely a player to continue watching as the season enters its latter stages. Sunday's goal was Donato's first game-winner of 2018-19.

