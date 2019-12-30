Wild's Ryan Donato: Pockets eighth goal of year
Donato scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
Donato broke the ice with his eighth goal of the season late in the first period, but the Islanders countered with three unanswered goals in the final frame. The 23-year-old Donato plays a limited role for the Wild -- he had just under 11 minutes of ice time Sunday -- and has produced 13 points in 37 games.
