Wild's Ryan Donato: Point in every game with Wild

Donato dished out two power-play assists in Tuesday's win over the Jets.

He didn't get any cheap ones in this outing, as both of his points were primary assists on Brad Hunt and Jason Zucker's goals. Donato couldn't get the offense rolling for the Bruins this season with just nine points through 34 games, but the change of scenery has been a major benefit as he has a four-game, six-point streak going with the Wild. A hot forward like this is worth getting a look in most fantasy settings.