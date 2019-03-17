Wild's Ryan Donato: Posts pair of goals
Donato scored two goals and six shots on net in a 5-2 victory against the Rangers on Saturday.
The 22-year-old hadn't posted a point in the last three games, and still, he's been a great asset since joining the Wild. He's posted four goals and 11 points in 12 games following the trade to Minnesota. With an 11.8 shooting percentage with the Wild, it's possible he could keep this up longer. Donato has 10 goals and 20 points in 46 games with the Bruins and Wild this season.
