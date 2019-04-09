Wild's Ryan Donato: Reassigned to minors

Donato was sent down to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

Iowa has three regular-season contest remaining as it tries to secure a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs and the addition of Donato should bolster the club's chances. The center logged 22 games with Minnesota this season after being acquired via trade from Boston, in which he registered four goals, 12 helpers and 64 shots. The center saw his ice time jump by over three minute per game with his new club and should benefit from an increased role next season.