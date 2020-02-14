Play

Wild's Ryan Donato: Sets new personal high

Donato scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Donato opened the scoring with a backhander midway through the first period, registering his 11th goal of the season. That tops the career-high 10 tallies he totaled last year between Boston and Minnesota. The third-year center has 18 points in 51 games on the season.

