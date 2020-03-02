Wild's Ryan Donato: Third goal in four games

Donato potted a goal on four shots and added four hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Donato has three goals and two assists over his last four games -- his line with Mikko Koivu and Ryan Hartman has begun to carry some of the scoring load in Minnesota. Through 58 contests this year, Donato has 23 points, 90 shots and 45 hits. He needs just two more points to match last year's career-high output.