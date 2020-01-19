Wild's Ryan Donato: Two points in Saturday's win
Donato scored a goal and added a power-play helper in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.
Donato also had a team-high six shots on goal and went plus-2 in the blowout win. The 23-year-old entered Saturday on a six-game point drought -- he needed a big game as much as anyone. He's now at 15 points, 71 shots and 30 hits in 44 contests this season. Donato is still a fourth-line player under Bruce Boudreau, so fantasy owners should be cautious with adding the Boston native.
