Wild's Ryan Donato: Two shots in Wild debut

Donato had two shots on goal, was minus-1 and had 13:28 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville.

Donato skated on the Wild's third line with Luke Kunin and Jordan Greenway. The Wild's top line struggled Thursday, so head coach Bruce Boudreau may switch lines. Donato worked on the top line as a center between Zach Parise and Mats Zuccarello in training camp, but the experiment didn't last long. It may take a few games before the Wild figure out where Donato fits in best.