Wild's Ryan Donato: Two shots in Wild debut
Donato had two shots on goal, was minus-1 and had 13:28 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville.
Donato skated on the Wild's third line with Luke Kunin and Jordan Greenway. The Wild's top line struggled Thursday, so head coach Bruce Boudreau may switch lines. Donato worked on the top line as a center between Zach Parise and Mats Zuccarello in training camp, but the experiment didn't last long. It may take a few games before the Wild figure out where Donato fits in best.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.