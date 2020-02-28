Wild's Ryan Donato: Usage, production creeping up
Donato recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.
Donato skated 12:44 in this contest, which may not seem like much but represented his second-highest ice time total since Dec. 23. With a goal and an assist in each of his last two games, Donato could finally be earning the larger role most anticipated him to play for the Wild this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.