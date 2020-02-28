Play

Wild's Ryan Donato: Usage, production creeping up

Donato recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Donato skated 12:44 in this contest, which may not seem like much but represented his second-highest ice time total since Dec. 23. With a goal and an assist in each of his last two games, Donato could finally be earning the larger role most anticipated him to play for the Wild this season.

