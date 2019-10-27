Wild's Ryan Hartman: Assists on third-period goal
Hartman (undisclosed) registered one assist and had one shot on goal to go with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
Hartman suffered an undisclosed injury Thursday against Nashville and sat out Friday's practice, but he was right back in the lineup Saturday and took a regular shift in a bottom-six role. The assist was only Hartman's second point in 11 games this season. He totaled 12 goals and 26 points in 83 games between Nashville and Philadelphia last season.
