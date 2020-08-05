According to coach Dean Evason, Hartman (undisclosed) will be available for Thursday's Game 3 against Vancouver, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Hartman exited Tuesday's Game 2 in the third period with an undisclosed injury, but it looks like whatever forced him from that contest wasn't overly serious. The 25-year-old winger has gone scoreless while averaging 11:49 of ice time through the first two games of the series.
More News
-
Wild's Ryan Hartman: Injured in third period Tuesday•
-
Wild's Ryan Hartman: Chips in with helper•
-
Wild's Ryan Hartman: Stays hot with two more points•
-
Wild's Ryan Hartman: Snaps long point drought•
-
Wild's Ryan Hartman: Provides first-period goal•
-
Wild's Ryan Hartman: Notches two points Saturday•