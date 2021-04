Hartman scored a goal, doled out two hits, served six PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Hartman briefly left the game in the first period after he was knocked to the ice. He returned in the second and capitalized on a turnover for his goal. The 26-year-old forward has enjoyed solid production with 17 points, 52 shots on net, 31 hits and 25 PIM through 33 games.