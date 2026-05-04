Wild's Ryan Hartman: Buries goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartman scored a goal on seven shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.
Hartman ended a five-game goal drought with his first-period tally. The 31-year-old has earned two goals, three assists, 21 shots, 14 hits, six blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating over seven playoff contests. Hartman will be counted on for significant top-six minutes in the absence of Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), who will be out until at least Game 3 of this series.
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