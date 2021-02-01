Hartman registered an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Hartman was all over the place in 18:12 of ice time, including an assist on the Wild's first goal of the game, scored by Jordan Greenway. The 26-year-old Hartman has typically seen a fourth-line assignment in 2020-21, and he's produced three points in 10 games. The Wild are missing Kevin Fiala (suspension), Marcis Foligno (COVID-19 protocols) and Marcus Johansson (undisclosed) currently, giving Hartman a chance to play a larger role in the short term.