Wild's Ryan Hartman: Chips in with helper
Hartman notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Hartman generated the primary helper on Ryan Suter's first-period tally. The 25-year-old winger has racked up six points in his last six games, a span in which the Wild have scored 26 goals as a team. Hartman reached the 20-point threshold for the fourth straight year -- he's added 109 shots, 69 PIM and 42 hits in 67 outings.
