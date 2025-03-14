Hartman notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Hartman has three points (two on the power play) over five contests since returning from an eight-game suspension. The 30-year-old set up Frederick Gaudreau for the game-tying goal at 8:42 of the third period. Hartman now has 20 points (five on the power play), 121 shots on net, 59 hits, 65 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 53 outings this season. He's moved around the lineup a bit, but he's a key part of the Wild's depth scoring, giving him modest fantasy appeal in deeper formats.