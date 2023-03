Hartman logged an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Hartman has two goals and two helpers during his active four-game point streak. The 28-year-old has looked good on the top line lately, showing some of the consistency he had last season after opening 2022-23 in shaky form. Overall, he's picked up 14 goals, 20 helpers, 53 hits, 135 shots on net, 82 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 53 outings this season.