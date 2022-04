Hartman produced an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Hartman helped out on a Tyson Jost goal in the first period that stood as the game-winner. There's been no slowing down for Hartman late in the season -- he's picked up eight goals and eight assists in his last 18 games. The 27-year-old has far exceeded his best play of years past with 53 points, 202 shots on net, 62 hits, 67 PIM and a plus-27 rating in 68 outings.