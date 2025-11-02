Hartman scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Hartman put the finishing touch on the Wild's first win since Oct. 20 versus the Rangers. The 31-year-old forward has done well for a middle-six forward so far, earning four goals, two assists, 36 shots on net, 11 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 13 contests. Hartman has primarily played on the third line and second power-play unit, though he occasionally shuffles into a more prominent role whenever the lines get blended.