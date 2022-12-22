Hartman scored an empty-net goal on two shots, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The empty-netter was Hartman's first point in two games since he returned from a six-week absence with an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old has settled into a middle-six role after beginning the year with top-six minutes prior to his injury. He's at two goals, four helpers, 26 shots on net, 14 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 11 contests overall, but the reduced role hurts his fantasy stock.