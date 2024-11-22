Hartman logged two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Hartman has three points over his last two games. The 30-year-old was up on the second line again Thursday, though one of his assists came on a goal by former linemate Frederick Gaudreau late in the second period. Hartman is up to four goals, three helpers, 34 shots on net, 18 hits, six PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 14 appearances. His mix of offense and physical play makes him an interesting option in fantasy if he can keep his scoring trending in the right direction.