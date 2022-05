Hartman notched two assists, two shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in game 3.

Hartman set up Kirill Kaprizov at 2:18 of the first period and Jonas Brodin on an empty-netter in the third. This was Hartman's second straight two-assist game. The 27-year-old continues to find success in a top-line role in the playoffs after posting 34 goals and 31 helpers in 82 regular-season contests.