Hartman notched two assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

The Wild took control in the second period, and Hartman set up goals by Ian Cole and Marcus Foligno to help that happen. The 26-year-old Hartman has a goal and three helpers in his last three outings, so he's found a bit of a scoring groove recently. Overall, the South Carolina native has seven points, 20 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-1 rating through 15 games.