Hartman scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to St. Louis.

Hartman got the Wild's first two goals and his second -- a centering pass that deflected over goalie Ville Husso and went in off a St. Louis defender -- opened the flood gates for a Minnesota-dominate third period. They ultimately roared back from a 4-1 deficit to force OT. Hartman's dream season just keeps floating along. He has 31 goals and 59 points in 74 games, and 85 PIM to go along with that offense. The 27-year-old's previous career-best was 31 points, which he delivered twice in his career.