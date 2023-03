Hartman scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-1, home-ice victory over Chicago.

Hartman won the puck from Chicago defender Connor Murphy near the middle of the ice and scored on a breakaway with 1:11 left in the third period. His scoring hasn't come close to last season's 65-point revelation, but he does have nine points (four goals, five assists) on 24 shots in his last nine games. Overall, Hartman has 13 goals and 19 assists in 51 games.