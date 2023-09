Hartman (upper body) was a full participant in Sunday's intrasquad scrimmage, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Hartman skated between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello after being limited by an injury for the beginning of training camp. The 29-year-old Hartman accounted for 15 goals, 37 points and 149 shots on net in 59 appearances last season.