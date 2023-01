Hartman provided an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Hartman snapped a three-game point drought when he set up a Frederick Gaudreau goal in the second period. Through 21 contests this season, Hartman has supplied 13 points, 48 shots on net, 22 hits, 11 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-3 rating. The 28-year-old is still in a middle-six role, and he's got enough offense and grit to get a look from fantasy managers in deeper formats.